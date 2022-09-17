CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse of Her as Indira Gandhi, and of 'Set Soldiers' from Emergency; See Pics
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse of Her as Indira Gandhi, and of 'Set Soldiers' from Emergency; See Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 08:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses from the sets of Emergency in her latest social media posts

Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses from the sets of Emergency in her latest social media posts

Kangana Rananut took to her Instagram stories to share picture of her team, working hard on the sets of her upcoming film, Emergency

The shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has hit the floor in full swing. The Queen actor often takes to social media to give fans behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her forthcoming film. On Friday, September 16, she posted a series of photographs showcasing the hard work of her crew members on her Instagram story. While one photo sees a crew member lifting a piece of heavy shooting equipment, another sees a group seemingly having a discussion about a particular scene.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who has also donned the hat of a director in the film can be seen assisting the cast of Emergency through a microphone. The Manikarnika fame hailed the crew members as ‘Set Soldiers’ while sharing the pictures online. Take a look at it below:

Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed as Indira Gandhi in the picture from Emergency sets
Kangana Rananut shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film, Emergency
Kangana Rananut took to her Instagram to share pics of ‘set soldiers’ on Emergency sets
Kanganan Rananut shares glimpses from Emergency sets
Kangana Ranaut call her Emergency team ‘set army’ as she shares their pictures

This comes just a day after Kangana posted a happy reel alongside her Emergency crew to showcase the vibe of the set. In the short clip, Kangana and a dozen other members are standing in front of a halted train as the person filming the video asks, “How’s the josh?”The crew continuously chants, “High sir” in response. Broad smiles and contagious laughter is what the short reel was all about. While sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “Always high on josh team Emergency.”

Previously, while sharing her experience as a director of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut stated, “ Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice, and spontaneity…. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time. If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/ road map/blueprint and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie.” She concluded by adding that the term ‘filmmaker’ is a myth.

While Kangana Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan. Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman will portray the key roles of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pupul Jayakar, Sanjay Gandhi, and Sam Manekshaw, respectively in the upcoming biopic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 17, 2022, 08:33 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 08:33 IST