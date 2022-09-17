Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpse of Her as Indira Gandhi, and of 'Set Soldiers' from Emergency; See Pics

The shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has hit the floor in full swing. The Queen actor often takes to social media to give fans behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of her forthcoming film. On Friday, September 16, she posted a series of photographs showcasing the hard work of her crew members on her Instagram story. While one photo sees a crew member lifting a piece of heavy shooting equipment, another sees a group seemingly having a discussion about a particular scene.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who has also donned the hat of a director in the film can be seen assisting the cast of Emergency through a microphone. The Manikarnika fame hailed the crew members as ‘Set Soldiers’ while sharing the pictures online. Take a look at it below:

This comes just a day after Kangana posted a happy reel alongside her Emergency crew to showcase the vibe of the set. In the short clip, Kangana and a dozen other members are standing in front of a halted train as the person filming the video asks, “How’s the josh?”The crew continuously chants, “High sir” in response. Broad smiles and contagious laughter is what the short reel was all about. While sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, “Always high on josh team Emergency.”

Previously, while sharing her experience as a director of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut stated, “ Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice, and spontaneity…. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time. If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/ road map/blueprint and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie.” She concluded by adding that the term ‘filmmaker’ is a myth.

While Kangana Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan. Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman will portray the key roles of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pupul Jayakar, Sanjay Gandhi, and Sam Manekshaw, respectively in the upcoming biopic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here