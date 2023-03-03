Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s films seem to be synonymous with her personality, fierce and unapologetic. From turning into a strong, independent woman in Queen to packing some punches as a fearless agent in Dhaakad, the 35-year-old has often made us stop in our tracks with her amazing performances. Now, Kangana Ranaut is ready to transform herself into yet another never-before-seen avatar for her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. Recently, she shared a string of pictures on Twitter from her vanity van. Kangana was captured getting ready to slip into the character of the film. She did not reveal her face, but the tweet sparked curiosity among social media users.

“Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team… it’s a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it,” tweeted Kangana. The pictures captured her sitting on a chair inside her vanity van, surrounded by makeup artists (MUA). She appears to be wearing a red robe as the makeup experts apply powder and blush on her. Kangana’s hair can be seen curled up in a vintage fashion, supposedly for the film.

Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2… with me team … it’s a very dramatic look and situation… we are all very excited about it 🎭 pic.twitter.com/W6AIa5p2Ml— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2023

In terms of Kangana’s hairdo, the makeup specialists adorned her curled-up tresses with golden, stone-encrusted headgear, decorated ornately with floral patterns. One of the MUAs was trying to tie a flower garland to her hair. From the sneak peeks, it was clear that Kangana sported heavy makeup. A glimpse of her winged eyeliner was also visible from the mirror selfies, clicked by her.

Social media users were quick to express their excitement for Chandramukhi 2 in the comments. “Woaahhhhh can’t wait for the official look,” exclaimed one user. “That big bindi…” noted another. “Excited when the teaser and poster are released? Please tell me,” enquired a third fan.

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the official remake of Tamil superstar Rajnikanth’s 2005 horror comedy film Chandramukhi. Besides Kangana, actor Raghava Lawrence has been roped in as the male lead in the movie. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Kangana has a lineup of films ready in her pipeline. Her next outing will be the biographical drama, Emergency. She will not only be essaying the character of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi but will also direct the film. Kangana is also a part of director Sarvesh Mewara’s film Tejas, where she will slip into the shoes of an Air Force pilot.

