Kangana Ranaut Shares Most Awful Thing About Being Actor After Nepotism

Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift.

"Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts," Kangana tweeted late on Sunday.

"When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt," she added.

Meanwhile, the actress has announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

She has also started preparing for her next film, "Dhaakad", and will be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".

Dhaakad will release theatrically on October 1, the actress announced on Monday with a poster of the film. The film will also feature Arjun Rampal. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award winning cinematographer.

In the poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. Kangana, who will play the role of Agent Agni, recently flew to Bhopal to kickstart the shooting of the film.