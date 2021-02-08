Kangana Ranaut Shares New Glimpses of Fearless Agent Agni from Dhaakad, See Pics

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared new stills from her upcoming action-thriller 'Dhaakad' featuring herself as 'Agent Agni'. The 'Queen' star took to her social media accounts and unveiled new fiery stills that show her in a ferocious avatar.

Sharing the stills, Kangana wrote, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death... #Dhaakad."

The actress earlier announced that the movie would be released in theatres on October 1, 2021. She had also shared the traits of her character 'Agent Agni' in the film. "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Kangana revealed that she'd be portraying the role of an officer in Dhaakad, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Dhaakad has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.