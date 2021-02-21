Kangana Ranaut Shares Old Clip From Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: Teaching Feminism to Bullywood

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to re-share an old video clip from Aamir Khan's show Satyamev Jayate season 3. Kangana was invited on the show in 2014, along with Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra, and the trio could be heard discussing feminism and the portrayal of women in cinema.

In the video clip, Kangana could be seen saying that dark cinema should exist, but the consequence of the darkness must be shown. She then gave the example of William Shakespeare, who wrote dark stories but their influence was positive. Kangana talked about Bollywood films normalising men harassing women as a form of flirting. She also talked about words like 'Tandoori chicken' used to describe women.

Deepika was also seen on the video saying that she did not think much about the casual sexism in Bollywod. She added that she will keep that in mind in the future.

Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote, "Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists." She then wrote in Hindi that she is the principle of the school where everyone is still studying.

The original tweet had read, "Oh dear Deepika you are my favorite but to say you never really thought abt causual sexism in Bollywood wn

@KanganaTeam speaks agnst it is disappointin. Also Kudos to Kangana for saying it back then that she'd not entertain this in the future (from 2014)."

Watch this, it is many years ago in my early twenties teaching feminism to Bullywood, listen you all upcoming libru feminists, तुम जिस स्कूल में पढ़ते हो हम वहाँ के प्रिन्सिपल रह चुके हैं ! https://t.co/ZwpPRXwggP— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Thailavi, the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in an intense action-thriller Dhaakad. Apart from that, she also has Tejas in the pipeline, where she will play an Indian Air Force officer.