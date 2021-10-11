Kangana Ranaut Shares Pic with Her 'Most Favourite' Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the picture, the actors can be seen seated on a sofa, engrossed in a conversation. “Guess who is in the house …My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture… ,"the actress wrote alongside the picture.

Kangana will soon be coming out with her first film as a producer on digital platform. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will be the first digital film under the actress’s banner and will have Nawazuddin in the lead role. The news about the actor joining the film was given on Kangana’s production’s official Instagram account. A black and white picture of Nawazuddin was shared in the post along with the caption saying that the best actor of the generation has joined the Tiku weds Sheru team.

The caption further said that they feel privileged to have found their lion and the filming will start soon. Kangana shared the same picture on her Instagram handle too with a different caption. She welcomed theactor in her caption along with tagging him and her production house. Some appreciated Kangana’s choice of actor, the others are simply excited to see the two actors work together.

