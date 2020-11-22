Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pic with Nephew as She Misses Him During Thalaivi Shoot

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with her nephew, Prithviraj, who is her sister Rangoli Chandel's son. Kangana, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Thalaivi, said that she misses him.

She wrote, "When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face."

Thalaivi is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu politician J Jayalalithaa. Before leaving for the shoot, Kangana had taken to social media to say that it is hard for her to say goodbye to her hometown of Manali. "It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times," she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, where she will be playing an Indian Air Force Pilot. On the other hand, she will be seen in Dhakad, a full-fledged action movie. Kangana is simultaneously doing her fitness for the latter film, to be directed by Razy Ghai.