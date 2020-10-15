Kangana Ranaut Shares Video on Mistreatment of Film Workers on Sets, Asks Why None Stands for Labourers, Stuntmen

Kangana Ranaut has called Bollywood producers who filed a suit against media channels ‘hyenas’. The actor says they have attacked the media for their own right but pay no heed to the needs of the hundreds of workers who are on film sets every day. The video is from a 2017 documentary called Living on the Edge. It is about the plight of film crew which are not provided basic amenities at their workplace.

Sharing the video on Twitter Kangana wrote, “All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names, I want to ask them why don’t they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for others human rights.”

Earlier also Kangana expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry. Kangana tweeted to express her rant against her Bollywood colleagues and claimed she would expose them. She also mentioned how the industry, especially the big heroes, exploited the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

बॉलीवुड के गटर में रेंगने वालों अब पता चला कैसा लगता है जब सारे देश के सामने बेइज़्ज़त किया जाता है, निशाना बनाया जाता है,आइसलेट किया जाता है। क्यूँ कहीं छुप या भाग जाने का मन कर रहा है? तुम इतने सारे भेड़िए हो झुंड में, अकेले का मन तो करेगा की मर जाए,नहीं? #BollywoodStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/r4TjvJe7so — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Bollywood's civil suit against the news channels has sought to restrain these media houses from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and interfering with their right to privacy. The plaintiffs also prayed that the defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.

34 production houses in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs, besides four industry associations -- Producers Guild of India, Cine and TV Artiste Association, Film and TV Producers Council, and Screenwriters Association.