Kangana Ranaut Shines in Orange as She is All to Visit Jayalalitha Memorial Ahead of Thalaivii's Release

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of the biographical film Thalaivii, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and she is leaving no stones unturned to draw the audience’s attention to the film. The actress recently took to social media to share a couple of images flaunting the attire that she chose for visiting Jayalalitha’s Memorial. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Kangana is seen donning a bright orange saree with broad red and golden borders. She matched her earnings and her chocker and tied her hair in a bun and covered it with flowers.

She captioned her post as, “All set to visit Puratchi Thalaivii Amma Dr J. Jayalalitha Memorial #Thalaivii."

On a separate Instagram post, she gave a side profile pose, and wrote, “Always in the eye of the storm ….. looking at you storm ✌🏽#Thalaivii."

For the past few weeks, Kangana has been sharing pictures and videos related to Thalaivii. In one of her latest videos, Kangana’s uncanny similarity with the late politician has left fans baffled. The retro look of the actress for her upcoming film has become a major topic of discussion among fans, who are desperately waiting for the film’s release.

Thalaivii is a biographical drama that aims to show the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. The trailer shows that the film will give an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of Tamil Nadu and her acting journey will also be covered in the movie.

Thalaivii is scheduled for theatrical release on September 10.

