Kangana Ranaut Shows off 'Dhaakad Level Fitness' With Perfect Yoga Pose

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Budapest shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. Directed by Raezy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be action-thriller which will deal with issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Kangana, who is training for the film, showed off her fitness level on Instagram stories. She shared a picture of herself nailing a Yoga pose. She could be seen donning stylish athleisure in the shot. She captioned the photo, “Dhaakad level fitness."

Kangana swears by Yoga and often talks about its benefits on social media. On international Yoga day, Kangana shared pictures of herself and her family members doing Yoga to stay fit. She also shared the inspirational stories of how her sister Rangoli, brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu got into Yoga.

She also paid tribute to Lord Shiva on International Yoga Day.

Meanwhile Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in the film Thalaivi. She is also part of the films Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru. She also recently revealed that she will be directing a film titled Emergency on former PM Indira Gandhi’s life.

