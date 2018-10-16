Kangana Ranaut's Sister Gives Fitting Reply to People Who Said Actress is Speaking Up for Publicity

people who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse ...it’s too ghisa pitaa.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 13, 2018

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from speaking up, recently called out director Vikas Bahl for making inappropriate sexual advances towards her in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by an anonymous woman. Kangana alleged that Vikas had made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions, an allegation which didn't go down too well with the director's ex-wife Richa Dubey, who then slammed the actress for using Vikas' name for her "personal vendetta".Kangana was quick to respond to her saying that women shouldn't stand against each other. While many supported Kangana's views, actress-model Gauahar Khan wasn't one of them. Gauahar termed Kangana a “feminist of convenience” and said she's “not the voice strong women need” adding that her statement made it clear what her “real agenda” is.And now, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has come out in her support and said whoever thinks that the actress speaks up her mind only when her film is around the corner needs to find a new excuse.She wrote: “People who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse... it’s too ghisa pitaa.” (sic)Kangana had also said that the film industry shouldn’t work with Hrithik Roshan as well.In an interview with Zee news, she said, “Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don’t behave well with women. They assault them, harass them. They should also be punished. People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished... I am referring to Hrithik Roshan people should not work with him as well.”Kangana and Hrithik have been at loggerheads ever since he put out his ‘silly ex’ tweet in 2016. The two have worked together in films like Kites and Krrish 3. They got closer during the shooting of Krrish 3, but later drifted apart. ​