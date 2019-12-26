Kangana Ranaut Slams Ageism in Bollywood, Says 'Would Like to Leave This Profession on My Terms'

Actress Kangana Ranaut said when she joined the Hindi film industry, female actors would get a suspension letter at the age of 28 or 29.

Calling out ageism and sexism in Bollywood, Kangana asserted that she never wants anyone else to decide her destiny. The actress made the comment while launching the trailer of her upcoming film Panga, in which she plays a forgotten Kabaddi champion, who makes a shining comeback after becoming mother.

“When I came to the industry, I felt frightened seeing the way female actors were treated. I would never want to feel that somebody has to decide and declare my destiny. We're work hard as much as our male counterparts, yet, at 28 or 29, women are issued a suspension letter, stating, 'This profession is not very kind to the fine lines in your face,'" Kangana said.

"Our intellectual growth, wrinkles, grey hair are frowned upon. I don’t want my job to be identified by my gender. I would like to leave this profession on my terms, not because my wrinkles are frowned upon,” the actress added.

Kangana, meanwhile, didn’t hesitate to talk about the ‘pangas’ she has taken in the industry.

“I have had most fun taking pangas with people from the industry, as you know how charming and pleasing they are in front of you. They will hug you, and then plan and plot behind your back. You have to be alert at all times,” she said.

Talking about the sports drama, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kangana said, “I was never into sports while growing up. So, I had to do a lot of prep for this film. I was a science student. I have read Harivansh Rai Bachchan while growing up. I had to learn the sport just like other actors, and I had to work a lot to get into a mother’s world."

Kangana also opened up about the kind of chemistry she shares with her Panga co-star Richa Chadha. She said, “Both of us have different political ideologies. That doesn’t mean we can’t talk about other things. We discussed different teas and diets. We had a great time on set.”

