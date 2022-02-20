Kangana Ranaut Slams Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt And Gangubai Kathiawadi, Says '200 Cr Will Burn At Box Office'

Kangana Ranaut has seemingly taken a jibe at Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to release later this week. Ahead of the film’s release, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and said that ‘200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office.’ Although she did not take Alia’s name, Kangana said that the film’s casting is the biggest drawback of the film.

Having voiced her opinions about losing screens to international films in the past, Kangana reiterated that Bollywood is allegedly losing out on screens in theatres to South and Hollywood films because Bollywood refuses to learn. “This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… Biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films… Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power," her post read.

Advertisement

Kangana was recently also seen objecting to a video of a little girl imitating a look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana had said, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.”

Meanwhile, Alia was recently asked about comparisons being made between her and Kangana Ranaut. In an interview with KoiMoi, Alia was asked to share her thoughts on viewers finding a ‘reflection of’ Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan. The actress confessed she had not heard of these comparisons. “I have not heard any of this," she said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on February 25. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.