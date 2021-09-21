Kangana Ranaut Slams Alia Bhatt's Ad Questioning 'Kanyadan' Ritual During Weddings

Kangana Ranaut slammed Alia Bhatt‘s new advertisement for luxury wedding clothing brand, which questions the practice of ‘kanyadan’ during Hindu weddings. Taking to Instagram, Kangana penned a long post, she wrote, “We often see a Martyr’s father on television when they lose a son on the border. They roar ‘Don’t worry I’ve one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga’. Kanyadaan ho ya putradaan…the way society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or Urdu) renunciation shows it’s a core value system. When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan…then you know it is time for re-establishment of Ram Rajya…the king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a Tapasvi (Monk).”

She continued, “Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals. Dharti and women both are mothers in scriptures. They are worshipped as goddesses of fertility. Nothing wrong in seeing them as the precious and very source of existence (shakti).”

“Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…(sic),” she wrote in the caption and also tagged Alia and the apparel brand.

Meanwhile, in the ad, the apparel company asks, “#KanyaMaan - Nayi soch, naya idea. Kyun paraaya dhan? Kyun Kanyadaan? Mohey Ka Naya Idea… #KanyaMaan. Celebrating brides of today with a modern twist."

