Kangana Slams Bollywood For Tweeting #BlackLivesMatter: Tribal People Aren't Fancy Enough For Them

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Bollywood celebrities for showing concern for American lives, in the event of George Floyd's killing in the US city of Minneapolis, but being allegedly indifferent to native Indians who are victimised.

Kangana was apparently referring to the social media posts of several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, who also pledged solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

“Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support. Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgement from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren’t fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers," she added.

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.