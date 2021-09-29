Kangana Ranaut to 'Bollywood Mafia' for Not Appreciating Thalaivii: Rise Above Petty Human Emotions

Kangana Ranaut‘s Thalaivii released in theatres on September 10 and is now available to stream on Netflix. The actress has thanked her team for showering the film with immense love and support. Kangana wrote on her Instagram Story, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaivii is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. Also, big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude."

Kangana Ranaut Left with Permanent Stretch Marks After Gaining Weight for Thalaivii

Even as the movie was released in cinema halls in several parts of the country, it did not screen in Mumbai theatres. Now, Kangana has urged the Hindi film industry to come forward and show support to the film.

She wrote, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art maybe they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii.”

“Thalaivii" showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state’s politics.

Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Dhaakad’. She is now shooting for her next ‘Tejas’, where she plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event. ‘Tejas’ is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara. The film will be RSVP’s second film which pays a tribute to the Indian military after the immensely successful film “Uri: The Surgical Strike" which was released in January 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here