Kangana Ranaut Slams 'Fancy Feminists' and 'Bullywood Activists' for Silence on BMC's Action

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at "fancy feminists" and "Bullywood activists" for staying mum over the BMC's demolition of "illegal" structures at her upscale bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra.

On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted a notice outside Kangana's bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking. Kangana, a three-time National Award winner, tweeted some of the videos and photos of the demolition process and once again equated Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). She also called out her colleagues for being silent on the matter. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again. This is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she tweeted.

In another post, she wrote, "Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me."

She also tweeted, "Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of a dynasty."

Meanwhile, the BMC has exempted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule. According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.