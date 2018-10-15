Where are People Like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi: Kangana Ranaut Slams #MeToo Silence

Kangana Ranaut, who never holds back when it comes to voicing her opinion, has slammed Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi for not speaking up about the #MeToo movement.The #MeToo movement has finally received the strong and unrelenting attention-- it rightly deserves, in India, with many women coming forward with their own stories of harassment. Many known actors, directors, comedians and journalists have been shamed on social media in the past few days as allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against them, continue to pour from all quarters.Recently, Kangana, too, called out her Queen director Vikas Bahl for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances towards her. She, however, feels that now “more significant people from the industry need to come out and talk about it.""'Where are people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi?' These people should also come out,” she told India Today in an interview.Taking a sly dig at Johar over his silence on the matter, Kangana said, “Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?”