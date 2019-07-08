Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Slams Taapsee Pannu, Says 'Be Ready to Take Digs in Return'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has defended her sister Rangoli Chandel over the latter's tweet against Taapsee Pannu.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Slams Taapsee Pannu, Says 'Be Ready to Take Digs in Return'
Actress Kangana Ranaut has defended her sister Rangoli Chandel over the latter's tweet against Taapsee Pannu.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted on her sister Rangoli Chandel's tweet in which she slammed actress Taapsee Pannu saying that people should be ready to take a dig at themselves.

Kangana was interacting with the media at the launch of the song Wakhra swag from her forthcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya here on Sunday. Her co-star Rajkummar Rao, producer Ekta Kapoor, writer Kanika Dhillon, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prakash Kovelamudi were also present at the event.

Taapsee had tweeted about the trailer of JudgeMentall Hai Kya, saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it!"

But this didn't go down well with Rangoli as the Game Over actress didn't mention Kangana in her tweet. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Kuchh log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji, you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Asked about her sister's tweet, Kangana said: "I am not my sister's spokesperson. It's her fundamental right to express her views. She is not writing anything on anyone else's Twitter wall. If people don't like what she is writing, they shouldn't read her tweets.

"She is not asking anyone to read her tweets by ringing their door bells, so let her write what she wants to. People post their obscene pictures on Twitter, she is only posting her opinion."

Kangana said that people should be ready to take a dig at themselves when they make fun of others. She said: "In an interview, Taapsee had said that 'Kangana needs a double filter, when she doesn't get work, she gives excuses of nepotism in the industry'.

"There is no harm in making fun of an individual. But one should also be ready to take such harmless digs in return. Why do they become thin-skinned when the other person take a dig at them?"

