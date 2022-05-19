Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Review Out, UAE Based Critic Lauds Both

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad and Kartik Arryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on the 20th of May. While one boasts of high octane action sequences, which will be performed by none other than Kangana Ranaut, the latter is a horror comedy of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa fanchise. Now, the first review for both the films are out.

The reviews have been shared by UAE based critic, Umair Sandhu. Talking about Dhaakad, he called it ‘one of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India’. Sandhu wrote, “”Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!!”

Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 18, 2022

Giving it 4 stars, he added, “#Dhaakad will SURPRISE Trade Pundits !!! Whaaaat a Dhamakedaar Film !!! #KanganaRanaut Hatsoff to you ! Goosebumps Stunts & Suspense ! Maza a gaya Kasam se !”

#Dhaakad will SURPRISE Trade Pundits !!! Whaaaat a Dhamakedaar Film !!! #KanganaRanaut Hatsoff to you ! Goosebumps Stunts & Suspense ! Maza a gaya Kasam se ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 18, 2022

He also had some good words for Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy. Giving it 3.5 stars, he wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has two solid factors going in its favor — the Brand Value – #KartikAaryan combo and the chartbusting ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ track. It is glossy, stylish and well executed, technically speaking. A Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy !”

@TheAaryanKartik enacts his part with effortless ease. A role with comic shades comes easy to him and he's on familiar ground in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! He Stole the Show all the way. @advani_kiara acts very well. She looks Stunning ! A Next Mass Superstar.⭐⭐⭐1/2. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 17, 2022

He also added, “@TheAaryanKartik enacts his part with effortless ease. A role with comic shades comes easy to him and he’s on familiar ground in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! He Stole the Show all the way. @advani_kiara acts very well. She looks Stunning ! A Next Mass Superstar.”

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has two solid factors going in its favor — the Brand Value – #KartikAaryan combo and the chartbusting 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' track. It is glossy, stylish and well executed, technically speaking. A Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy ! ⭐⭐⭐1/2. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 17, 2022

Dhaakad has been directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Anees Bazmee helmed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav besides Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.