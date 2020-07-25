Kangana Ranaut Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, has finally received a summon from Mumbai Police who are investigating the actor's death. But the actress has asked for a team to interrogate her in her hometown Manali where she has been living since the lockdown started.

The actress has been asked to appear before the Bandra police to record her statement. Her lawyer said that Kangana will not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement as she is in Himachal Pradesh but a police team can either visit her or record her statement via an electronic medium, reported NDTV. Kangana Ranaut is in Manali since March 17.

Her lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, also confirmed it on Twitter: "Mumbai Police had sent a Notice at Ms Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai residence. I have sent reply on her behalf , she is committed to helping in getting Sushant Singh Rajput Justice. Hopefully Mumbai Police will co-operate."

Mumbai Police had sent a Notice at Ms Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai residence. I have sent reply on her behalf , she is committed to helping in getting Sushant Singh Rajput Justice. Hopefully Mumbai Police will co-operate @KanganaTeam — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. A day after the actor's death, Kangana had released a video alleging that Sushant was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.

"In an attempt to understand the reason behind Rajput's depression, police want some inputs from Kangana Ranaut. Accordingly, we sent a summons to her by post at her residence in Manali on Friday. Police may ask Ranaut to give her inputs about the possible reason behind Rajput's extreme step," Mumbai Mirror quoted an official as saying.