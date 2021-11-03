Kangana Ranaut Supports Sadhguru on Allowing Kids to Burst Firecrackers; Slams Diwali Environment Activists

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a tweet that children should not be barred from having “the fun of bursting crackers” during the festival of Diwali. Sharing is view on social media, Sadhguru offered an alternate solution to “those people who are concerned about pollution”, saying, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers."

Read: Sadhguru Says Let Kids Burst Firecrackers; Offers Alternate Solution To Curb Air Pollution During Diwali

Along with the Twitter post, Sadhguru also posted a video to support his argument, “I have not lit a cracker in quite a few years. But when I was a child how much it meant… from the month of September, we’ll be dreaming of crackers and after Diwali is over, the next one-two months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing them every day," he said.

Take a look.

Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/isrSZCQAec— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared this video of Sadhguru and backed him on his stance on firecracker use. Supporting Sadhguru for his comments against the cracker ban, Kangana said, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists. Walk to your office don’t use cars for three days”.

In another Instagram story, she wrote about Sadhguru, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees”.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad next, which is an out-an-out actioner. Meanwhile, she is also shooting for Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force pilot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.