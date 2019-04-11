English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Gully Boy' Performance ‘Mediocre’
This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has expressed displeasure with Alia Bhatt. Earlier, she had asked Alia to "grow her spine."
Kangana Ranaut is training her guns at Bollywood’s young talent Alia Bhatt again. The Manikarnika actress has expressed embarrassment on being compared to Alia, as she trashed her performance in Gully Boy, calling it mediocre.
Apparently, an entertainment portal Bollywood Life ran an online poll, asking fans to vote for 2019’s Best Actress. While Kangana won the poll with 37% votes, Alia stood second with 33% votes.
When asked about her reaction on this, Kangana responded, "I am embarrassed... What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance... same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."
While Alia has gained enough appreciation for her extraordinary work and varied roles, it seems that she fails to woo Kangana with her acting skills in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial movie, also starring Ranveer Singh. What is noteworthy is that this is not the first time when Kangana has dissed fellow Bollywood performers.
She had earlier slammed the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, for keeping quiet on important political and national issues. She had termed artists like Ranbir, Ranveer and Alia irresponsible.
However, Alia did not say anything against Kangana. She had instead appreciated her for her strong political views. Earlier, Kangana also used strong words for Alia, asking her to ‘grow her spine’, for not supporting Manikarnika.
On the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped up shooting for Mental Hai Kya, while Alia is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank. Kalank will release on April 17.
