Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Bollywood as 'Jallikattu' Makes it to Oscars 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated the makers of the Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ and lauded the decision to the film as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film segment at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The actress known for sharing her personal views in public on social media has often ended up grabbing people’s attention and ire alike. This time she stoked the Bollywood ‘mafia’ and suggested that they failed to favour through lobbying.

She wrote, ‘All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu.’

All the scrutiny/ bashing Bullydawood gang got is finally yielding some results, Indian films aren’t just about 4 film families, movie mafia gang is hiding in their houses and letting juries do their job and congratulations team #Jallikattu https://t.co/kI9sY4BumE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 25, 2020

The actress had earlier voiced her support for the regional film industries and called for a change in perception about the Hindi film industry being called India’s superior film industry. ‘Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India release but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films,’ she wrote.

Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theatre screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

On the work front, the actress has a couple of interesting projects which are at various stages of filming/completion like a biopic based on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, named ‘Thalaivi’, Sarvesh Mewara directorial ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Meanwhile, the news of Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial ‘Jallikattu’ entry as India’s official entry to the Oscars came late Wednesday. Pellissery’s film ‘Jallikattu’ was chosen from 27 entries across several languages. It stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Anthony Varghese and Santhy Balachandran. The director previously made critically-acclaimed films like ‘Anagamaly Diaries’, ‘Ea Ma Yau’ among others.