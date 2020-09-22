Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Deepika Padukone, Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested

Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at Deepika Padukone, who is a depression survivor, by tweeting that "depression is a consequence of drug abuse." Kangana wrote on Twitter, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, MAAL HAI KYA?"

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reportedly issue a summon to actor Sara Ali Khan during this week to record her statement in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”.

Actor Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Celebrated as one of India’s most watched comedy shows on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be completing its 3000 episodes soon. However, many fans are not happy with how the show progressed over the years.

TMKOC creator, Asit Kumarr Modi announced this feat on Twitter. Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020.”

The sudden announcement of popular television soap Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke going off-air has shocked fans. The show will reportedly be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel.

However, there is a chance for fans to see their favourite characters again as there is a possibility of the show return with a season 2 next year.

Telly actor Parth Samthaan has wrapped up shooting on his much loved show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is said to be venturing into Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt. Even though his part in the upcoming film remains to be confirmed by the makers, the actor quit KZK recently adding to rumours that he has indeed been signed on for this much waited project.

Meanwhile, after completing KZK shoot, Parth is now in Goa for a small vacation. He earlier partied at co-star Aamna Sharif's residence to mark an end to their collaboration on the show. Now, Parth will be enjoying surf and sand for a few days as he steps out for outing with friends after completing his work commitments.

