Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda Stirs Controversy with Political Opinions

On World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut urged her followers to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya on this day to spread awareness. In her tweet asking people to watch the film, the actress also seemed to take a dig at Deepika Padukone, saying that the film "was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan."

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has said that the entire people of the country should not be allowed to vote. The actor made the controversial statement in an interview with Film Companion. Vijay added that he'd like to be a dictator if at all he plans to enter politics.

Actress Sana Khan recently announced that she is quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her creator. She has also removed all posts related to her stint in the entertainment industry. All that remains are some religious posts and her hijab-clad pictures.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have finally put all speculation to rest by confirming that they are expecting a baby. Anita, in a very innovative way, made a time-lapse video with her husband from the time they started dating, got engaged, exchanged wedding vows to finally getting pregnant.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Sara Ali Khan for her alleged involvement in drug nexus last month, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has posted a cryptic image on Instagram expressing his thoughts. The star kid quoted England’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wrote: “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

