Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, Says Skin Show or Pornography Cannot Save 'Bad Film'

A couple of days back, Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at a journalist who asked her about Deepika Padukone during the press conference of the former’s reality show. For the uninitiated, the journalist asked Kangana about her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for the ‘hemlines and necklines’ she wore during the promotions of Gehraiyaan. But Kangana said, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down."

Now, the actress took a dig at Deepika’s Gehraiyaan. She took to her Instagram Story section and shared the song Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from the film, Himalay Ki God Mein. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)," and ended her note with a wink emoji.

Take a look:

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 and has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, Deepika Padukone’s performance was praised by several people. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. The actress was last seen in the film Thalaivii. Next, she has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She has also taken upon the role of a producer for the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The maiden project of her production house Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

