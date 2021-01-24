Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Swara Bhasker
File image of Kangana Ranaut.
Actress Kangana Ranaut was getting bored on Sunday, and that is why she decided to tease actress Swara Bhasker.
On Sunday, the actress retweeted a collage featuring herself and Swara in similar looking outfits. They are seen in golden saris with white blouses and large necklaces. The picture which Kangana retweed highlighted a portion of her scalp, mentioning Kangana 'class' and Swara 'crass'.
Retweeting, she wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?"
Soon, netizens started commenting how Kangana has made preparations for everyone's Sunday entertainment.
She responded: "Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day)."
Swara also replied: "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana...you know I love you."