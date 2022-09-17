Kangana Ranaut Takes A ‘Pause Day’ From Emergency Shoot, Pens Note On Identity Crisis; See Post

Kangana Ranaut is now busy with Emergency. Set against the Emergency of 1975, Kangana Ranaut would not just play Indira Gandhi in the film, but will also be donning the director’s hat. She has also been regularly posting updates, and glimpses from the sets of the film. Now, in her latest post, she has revealed that today she is enjoying a break, or as she like to call it- a ‘pause day’ from the shoot of the film.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of her as Indira Gandhi with a camera in focus. In the post, she also shared a picture of herself, as she would normally be. Taking to the captions, the Manikarnika actress wrote, “Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day…. On such a blank beat you wonder where did you loose yourself….. You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you. You see your own pictures like a stranger and wonder will you ever be the same ….. the truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shinning suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea….. a character will remain regardless of you … #emergency” See the post here:

Apart from Kangana essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vishak Nair will essay Sanjay Gandhi and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

