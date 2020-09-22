Kangana Takes Dig at Deepika Padukone, Says 'Rich Star Children Ask Their Manager, Maal Hai Kya?'

Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Deepika Padukone following the latter's alleged drug chats disclosure by Times Now on Monday. Quoting Times Now’s newsbreak, Kangana tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, MAAL HAI KYA?"

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, sources revealed to Times Now that the Narcotics Control Bureau would summon Deepika Padukone in the coming week. Another bigwig Madhu Mantena, a film producer, is also under NCB scanner. These names reportedly cropped up after Jaya Saha named them during NCB grilling.

Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail in Mumbai in a drug-related case pertaining to Sushant's death.

The NCB on Monday questioned Saha, Sushant's talent manager, in the late actor's death case. And according to Times Now, the agency accessed several chats in her phone where individuals with initials like K, D, S, N, and J were conversing about drugs. While D has allegedly been identified as Deepika Padukone, 'K' is Karishma who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee, according to Times Now.