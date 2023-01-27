Actress Kangana Ranaut has posted fresh tweets about Pathaan and this time, she has reacted to a Twitter user pointing out Dhaakad’s failure at the box office. Earlier in the day, Kangana shared a series of tweets, taking potshots at Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan, and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". Twitter users reacted to her tweets, with one of them reminding her that her last release — Dhaakad — did not perform well last year.

Shark Tank India 2 is currently one of the most talked about reality shows in the television space. In one of the recent promos of the show, the ‘sharks’ were seen giving open offer to an entrepreneur. In the upcoming episode, Kalpit Patel, founder of an electric car brand impressed Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, by speaking about bringing a revolution with his electric car.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan not only had a strong start, but it also broke records. According to the reports, it is the widest Hindi release of all time in India, the highest-grossing 1st day for a Hindi film, the highest-grossing first day for a non-holiday release and much more. As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan sets new records, here’s taking a look back at the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

A new video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online showing the actor getting annoyed by a fan’s phone. Shared by a popular paparazzo on Instagram, the video features the Animal actor posing for pictures when a fan requested him for a selfie. The actor, dressed in blue denim and a white tee topped with a green jacket, was seen obliging to a fan request for a selfie.

Vivian Richards joined Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek at Masaba Gupta’s wedding in India. Masaba married her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday. The veteran actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Vivian stood with the newlyweds Masaba and Satyadeep Misra, sporting a heartwarming smile.

