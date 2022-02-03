Kangana Ranaut to Host 'Lock Upp,' Takes Dig at Salman's Bigg Boss: 'This Is Not Your Bhai's House'

From being an actor to producer and director, Kangana Ranaut in the past few years has been going from strength to strength. The actor has added another feather to her cap as she will be turning host for a reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Ranaut is collaborating with producer Ekta Kapoor for the show.

The show will see 16 contestants being locked up in a prison for 72 days. Apart from the actor playing the host, there will be a celebrity jailer too. Taking a dig at Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, Ranaut said, “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai. I will have files of every contestant and their truth.”

The show also marks her debut on OTT platform, “For a long time, I wanted to do something on OTT but I didn’t have any clarity to what I wanted to do. When Ekta called and narrated me the idea I really liked it,” she says adding that she wanted to show her real identity, “In most of my films, I play larger than life characters. I never got a chance to interact with the audience at my level. I had Twitter but I have been banned from there (laughs). So I thought this show would allow me to interact with the people.”

Kapoor, on the other hand, said that the show is going to be a pathbreaker for OTT platforms, “We began working on the show six months ago. We have a lot of talent in India. Most of the reality show formats are being bought from international format and we don’t have any homegrown reality show.”

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Talking about choosing Ranaut as the host, Kapoor added, “This show is going to be a digital disruptor and for that, we wanted someone who is a disruptor and I don’t think there can be anyone better than Kangana Ranaut.”

In the past, we have seen several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar among others donning the hat of a host for a reality show. When asked Kangana if she would take inspiration from anyone she said, “Do you think I will take inspiration from anyone? I don’t need inspiration from anyone. It is not in my character and below my dignity to take inspiration. I will set a precedent for myself.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.