Kangana Ranaut Talks About Taboos Around Sex, Shahid Kapoor Defends Mira's Choice to Marry Him at 20

Kangana Ranaut feels instead of treating sex as a taboo topic, parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex. Disclosing that her parents were shocked when they discovered she had an active sex life, Kangana said, while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.

Shahid Kapoor's 13-year age gap with wife Mira Rajput has been a subject of scrutiny ever since they got married in 2015. Mira has also been criticised for just being a star wife and deciding to get married at the age of 20. The actor defended his wife's life choices recently at a session during a film festival in Mumbai.

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is all set to start its fourth season. The television mogul recently dropped a teaser for the supernatural thriller. In the teaser, one can see two naagins, dressed in black and gold attire respectively, who are back again to avenge something.

Actress Rashami Desai has denied rumours that she will get married inside the Bigg Boss house this season. A recent report in a city supplement stated Uttaran actress Rashami might tie the knot with boyfriend Arhaan Khan inside the house during her stay on Bigg Boss 13, which started airing on Sunday night.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a lavish hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.

