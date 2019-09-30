Kangana Ranaut Talks About Taboos Around Sex, Shahid Kapoor Defends Mira's Choice to Marry Him at 20
Kangana Ranaut feels that parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex, Shahid Kapoor talks about his 13-year age gap with Mira Rajput. Find out more in our entertainment news wrap.
Kangana Ranaut feels instead of treating sex as a taboo topic, parents should encourage their wards to have responsible sex. Disclosing that her parents were shocked when they discovered she had an active sex life, Kangana said, while it was important to have sex, one should not be obsessed with the idea of sex.
Read: My Parents Were Shocked to Know I'm Sexually Active, Says Kangana Ranaut
Shahid Kapoor's 13-year age gap with wife Mira Rajput has been a subject of scrutiny ever since they got married in 2015. Mira has also been criticised for just being a star wife and deciding to get married at the age of 20. The actor defended his wife's life choices recently at a session during a film festival in Mumbai.
Read: Shahid Kapoor Defends Mira on Marrying Him at Age of 20, Asks 'How Many People Have Conviction to Do It?'
Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is all set to start its fourth season. The television mogul recently dropped a teaser for the supernatural thriller. In the teaser, one can see two naagins, dressed in black and gold attire respectively, who are back again to avenge something.
Read: Ekta Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Two Naagins From Upcoming Show Naagin 4
Actress Rashami Desai has denied rumours that she will get married inside the Bigg Boss house this season. A recent report in a city supplement stated Uttaran actress Rashami might tie the knot with boyfriend Arhaan Khan inside the house during her stay on Bigg Boss 13, which started airing on Sunday night.
Read: Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House: This is a Very Stupid Rumour
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's second wedding is just around the corner and the couple kick-started their wedding celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner at a lavish hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Read: In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
