Kangana Ranaut Talks About the Importance of Diplomacy, Says People Shouldn't Be Like Her

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad. She has been appearing in multiple shows and giving a number of interviews. One thing is common among all these promotional stunts – Kangana is not shying away from presenting her views on various topics. Recently, the actress appeared on the popular YouTube show Sunday Brunch with Kamiya Jani on Kamiya’s channel Curly Tales. It was all about food, fun and Kangana’s ‘Dhaakad’ avatar. The Manikarnika actress shared what she feels about courage, diplomacy and trolls.

During the conversation with Kamiya, Kangana pointed out a very important lesson – “courage is the consequence of honesty.” When asked about her outspoken nature or whether she ever fears while calling a spade a spade, Kangana said, “Courage is spontaneity. It is your response to the situation. Jo aap bolte ho, wahi aap sochte ho or wahi aap karte ho. Man, vachan aur karam, jab ye teen ek hi hai, then courage is the consequence of that.”

Kangana is known to be straightforward and does not sugarcoat any statement even during public appearances.

However, Kangana feels that in life, diplomacy is also important and people should not be like her. Kangana said, “If you want to be successful and if you want to mind your own business and if you want to not get tangled in the unnecessary stuff, then you should just mind your business.” She further said, “My style of living is different. Especially after I have achieved so much, I feel that I should just say what I feel. I have been at that stage, but now it doesn’t matter.”

With love comes hate too, but Kangana feels that no one hates her. Talking about trolls, Kangana said that she doesn’t think that anyone hates her, rather she feels either people love her or are ‘obsessed with her.'

On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her film Dhaakad which is slated to hit the screens on May 20. The Razneesh Ghai directorial also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

