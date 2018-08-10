GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut Targets Actors Who Don’t Take A Stand, says Not Interested in Politics

Kangana Ranaut says she is so successful in films that she doesn't need to look for another career path anywhere else, not even in politics.

Sneha Bengani | News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 11:23 AM IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Kangana Ranaut may be one of the most outspoken actresses in Bollywood but that doesn’t mean she is looking for a career in politics. Clarifying all speculations about a probable career switch, Kangana said she doesn’t have the detachment that’s required to be a good politician.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, she said, "Politics shouldn't be a career. I feel if someone like me wants to join politics, then first of all they have to achieve detachment.”

Kangana also said that she isn’t seeking any alternate career since she is already popular in films. “Right now, I am so successful that I don't want to make career anywhere else. But if I want to serve my land then I can't do it if I have some vested interest in some other department. That becomes conflicting then. So, if people want to pursue politics they should, but they need to achieve some kind of renunciation,” added Kangana.

The 31-year-old also slammed actors who shy away from taking a stand and keep it safe by staying mum on burning issues. "If (someone), who is so successful and has 25 cameras and mediapersons covering him or her doesn't talk, then who else will? Then why are you successful? What does success mean to you? Just earning money, eating and having fun? You haven't been kept at a pedestal so that you can live your small life easily, the people have kept you there so that you also think about them," she said.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika.​

