English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kangana Ranaut Targets Actors Who Don’t Take A Stand, says Not Interested in Politics
Kangana Ranaut says she is so successful in films that she doesn't need to look for another career path anywhere else, not even in politics.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Kangana Ranaut may be one of the most outspoken actresses in Bollywood but that doesn’t mean she is looking for a career in politics. Clarifying all speculations about a probable career switch, Kangana said she doesn’t have the detachment that’s required to be a good politician.
In a conversation with Mid-Day, she said, "Politics shouldn't be a career. I feel if someone like me wants to join politics, then first of all they have to achieve detachment.”
Kangana also said that she isn’t seeking any alternate career since she is already popular in films. “Right now, I am so successful that I don't want to make career anywhere else. But if I want to serve my land then I can't do it if I have some vested interest in some other department. That becomes conflicting then. So, if people want to pursue politics they should, but they need to achieve some kind of renunciation,” added Kangana.
The 31-year-old also slammed actors who shy away from taking a stand and keep it safe by staying mum on burning issues. "If (someone), who is so successful and has 25 cameras and mediapersons covering him or her doesn't talk, then who else will? Then why are you successful? What does success mean to you? Just earning money, eating and having fun? You haven't been kept at a pedestal so that you can live your small life easily, the people have kept you there so that you also think about them," she said.
On the work front, she will soon be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika.
Also Watch
In a conversation with Mid-Day, she said, "Politics shouldn't be a career. I feel if someone like me wants to join politics, then first of all they have to achieve detachment.”
Kangana also said that she isn’t seeking any alternate career since she is already popular in films. “Right now, I am so successful that I don't want to make career anywhere else. But if I want to serve my land then I can't do it if I have some vested interest in some other department. That becomes conflicting then. So, if people want to pursue politics they should, but they need to achieve some kind of renunciation,” added Kangana.
The 31-year-old also slammed actors who shy away from taking a stand and keep it safe by staying mum on burning issues. "If (someone), who is so successful and has 25 cameras and mediapersons covering him or her doesn't talk, then who else will? Then why are you successful? What does success mean to you? Just earning money, eating and having fun? You haven't been kept at a pedestal so that you can live your small life easily, the people have kept you there so that you also think about them," she said.
On the work front, she will soon be seen in Mental Hai Kya and Manikarnika.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 9 With a Bigger Screen and More Powerful S Pen; Prices Start $999
- Sri Lankan Supporters Clean Stadium After Match; Effort Applauded by SLC, Sangakkara
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...