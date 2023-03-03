Kangana Ranaut Targets Gen Z, Compares Them With 'Gajar Mooli' Who 'Hate To Commit or Marry'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has now turned her digital guns to Gen Z. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a news piece reporting how most young Americans are unfit for military service in the US and had some strong words to tell about Gen Z. The actress compared the generation with “gajar muli (carrot and radish)" and added that they ‘cannot afford to buy a house or commit’ to a relationship or marriage.

“Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success,” she said.

“GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can’t afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli (carrot and raddish)… ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ …?" she added.

Kangana shared her thoughts about Gen Z amid her busy schedule on her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, Kangana stepped into the shoes of the sequel of the 2005 horror comedy film. The original film was a massive hit, with Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. The film was a remake of the Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which again is loosely based on the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). The film was also adapted in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana stars opposite Raghava Lawrence and plays the role of a King’s court dancer. Kangana has been sharing behind-the-scene pictures from her make-up room for a while now. Kangana will also be seen in Emergency soon.

