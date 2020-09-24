Kangana Ranaut Tears Up as Bombay HC Raps BMC Over Leaving Her House Damaged During Monsoon

Kangana Ranaut has thanked the Bombay High Court for pulling up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over her partly demolished house being left like that during monsoon. The HC rapped the BMC during the hearing of a petition filed by the actress after the BMC advocate sought two days' time to reply in the matter.

Justice Kathawala said during the hearing, "We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow."

Kangana thanked the Bombay HC on Twitter for coming down hard on the BMC, saying, "Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost Folded hands."

The Bombay High Court also directed Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut to file his reply to the petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai by the BMC. On Thursday, the bench said it will begin final hearing in the case on Friday.

Raut's counsel Pradeep Thorat asked for more time to file the reply, saying the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member is currently in New Delhi. BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to file his reply.