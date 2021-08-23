Kangana Ranaut Teases Update on Release of Jayalalitha Biopic 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut starrer “Thalaivi", the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, is all set to release in theatres and as well as on OTT platforms soon. The movie was, earlier, scheduled to release on June 26, 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was rescheduled for a release on April 23, 2021, but the second wave of the novel coronavirus once again forced the makers to postpone the release.

Kangana confirmed an Instagram post by a journalist, Sreehar Pillai, adding it to her account and writing: “Are you ready for Thalaivi (with a heart emoji)?" In the post, the media person wrote that Thalaivi was ready for a pan-India theatrical release “very soon".

Pillai further added that the makers of the film have decided to go to the theatres, despite being offered a record price by OTT platforms. For the unversed, after the theatrical release of the film, the Hindi version will be premiered on Netflix and the other regional languages will hit Amazon Prime.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the movie, Kangana defended the theatrical release amid COVID-19 and said, “Maybe the films that are coming aren’t performing to their full potential but it’s not that they are underperforming. They are definitely making a good impact. The audience is ready."

The upcoming biographical film is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy — in the role of former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran — as well as Madhoo among others.

