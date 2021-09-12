Kangana Ranaut Tells Kapil Sharma 'Daily 200 FIRs Were Lodged' When She was on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut appeared as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on September 11, Saturday. The actress was there to promote her recent release Thalaivii based on the life of politician and actress J Jayalalithaa and had a fun-filled evening with the host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians. Being embroiled in a series of controversies due to her social media post, Kapil had to ask Kangana about the same and the actress smartly avoided controversial answers, this time.

The actress, who informed that she has seasonal flu, was asked by Kapil that so many days have passed since her last controversial statement. He then played an old clip of the actress where she was heard saying that people who spend all their time on social media are ‘vella’ (useless). Back then taking a dig at social media users, she had said, “Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko. (I feel only jobless people use social media who don’t have anything else to do). You don’t get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don’t even know." She also added, “Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain," and pointed towards Kapil.

When asked about her own social media presence now, she said that the pandemic induced lockdown has made her vella as well.

She explained, “Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main. (When there was no coronavirus pandemic I was busy with my work but as soon as the pandemic stuck, I became idle)." She also talked about her Twitter ban and said she couldn’t even last for 6 months on the social media platform and added that she used to get around 200 FIRs per day.

Kapil then moved on to read some of the comments on her Instagram photos. The actress shared a laugh with the host as they took a tour of the comment section. One of the users referred to Karan Johar in her comments and indicated their animosity but Kangana laughed it off.

He also asked Kangana the ideal type of guy for her. She was given a couple of options and had to choose her type. Between a guy who is quiet and who is talkative, she chose the quiet type as she said she is the one who likes to talk. She then chose Yoga over gym kind of a person and a ‘kanjoos’ guy as she likes to do the spending.

Later in the episode, Krushna Abhishek who appeared as the character Sapna took a fun jibe at her by reminding her of her Mumbai office demolition last year. As a part of their comedy sketch, they were seen playing several characters in a courtroom when Krushna told her when something close to us gets destroys, we understand how it feels. Kangana laughed it off.

Kapil also took a jibe at her Y plus security and asked her what does a person have to do to get that level of security, to which Kangana answered, “Speak the truth." The comedians also made fun of Krushna and referred to his fight with his uncle Govinda. The actor is set to make an appearance on Sunday’s episode, which will be missed by Krushna.

