Kangana Ranaut Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Thanks Fans for Wishes

Days after staying quarantined at home, Kangana Ranaut has finally tested negative for COVID 19. The Thalaivi star informed fans about the same on social media. The actress, who had landed into trouble over her post about testing positive, has gone ahead and expressed how she has been asked not to speak anything against the Coronavirus as it may ‘offend’ people. Kangana had been staying at home amid her COVID 19 battle and had been sharing updates on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kangana wrote, “Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus. Thanks for all your wishes and love." While quarantining at home, Kangana celebrated Eid and shared photos on social media with fans. Not just this, she even shared photos of dishes she ate while recovering from COVID-19.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the coronavirus surge. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. She also announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here