Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive for Covid-19, Sonu Sood Hails Sara Ali Khan as 'Hero'

Amidst the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic that has been spreading like a wildfire across the country, actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a saviour for many distressed people with his charitable work. The actor has been offering free of cost emergency medical services to people who are facing severe symptoms of Covid-19. Considering the kind of work the actor has been doing, actress Sara Ali Khan made a donation to Sood Charity Foundation. Commending Sara’s contribution, Sonu took to Twitter and appreciated her efforts.

Sonu Sood Hails Sara Ali Khan as ‘Hero’ After Actress Makes Donation to Sood Charity Foundation

TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who welcomed her first child in February this year has shared a video on the importance of breastfeeding on her social media handle. Sharing a few glimpses of herself with her newborn son Aaravv, the actress can be heard saying that being a new mother, her biggest concern was is she doing enough for her child. In the clip, she also revealed that she plans to breastfeed Aaravv for as long as she can and at least six months for sure.

Anita Hassanandani Calls ‘Breastfeed’ as Best Feed for Newborn, Shares Video on Instagram

In post-pandemic era, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first big budget extravaganza to have adopted the hybrid model of release. It will be released in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government, and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex, and also on all leading DTH operators, giving the audience multiple options to watch the film. When Kamal Haasan had attempted to release Viswaroopam on DTH a day before its theatrical release in 2013, exhibitors went up in arms threatening to boycott his film. So, why isn’t there a similar uproar in case of Radhe?

‘Salman Khan is the Darling of Movie Business, But if Theatres are Shut, What Can you Do?’

Kangana Ranaut has informed on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress had developed symptoms in the past few days and got herself tested because she wanted to travel to her hometown. The test came out positive and the actress has quarantined herself.

Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive for Covid-19, Quarantines Herself

Actor Harish Patel currently has the entire country looking him up on the internet. The reason? His brief appearance in Marvel’s recently release featurette that gives a glimpse of his undisclosed role in the studios’ upcoming biggie Eternals. The movie is set for a November 5 release internationally and features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani among others.

Harish Patel on Starring in Marvel’s Eternals: People will Say Ibu Hatela Did Something New

