Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive for Covid-19, Quarantines Herself

Kangana Ranaut has informed on social media that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress had developed symptoms in the past few days and got herself tested because she wanted to travel to her hometown. The test came out positive and the actress has quarantined herself.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself," she posted on Instagram. Fans and well wishers hoped for her speedy recovery in the comments.

Kangana is the latest among celebs who have contracted coronavirus in the recent past. Actors like Sonu Sood, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

The actress had her Twitter account permanently suspended recently for for “repeated violations of Twitter Rules," specifically their “Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy". It happened in the wake of her tweets regarding the alleged violence in Bengal after Assembly elections results were announced.

