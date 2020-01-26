Kangana Ranaut Thanks Government for Conferring Her with Padma Shri, Watch Video

The night before India's 71st Republic Day was a special one for Kangana Ranaut. The Tanu Weds Manu actress was conferred with the Padma Shri Award which is India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Kangana took to social media to share a video thanking the governemnt for the honour. In the video, she stated, "I am very thankful to the Indian government who have conferred me with the Padma Shri, to the friends who are congratulating and wishing me, and to all my admirers who have always supported me. Their support has helped me reach this point."

Kangana had shared the video from Chennai where she is currently shooting for her next film Thalaivi. In the film, she will be portraying the former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to be a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The actress was conferred with the Padma Shri alongside Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Adnan Sami for their contribution to the field of performing arts.

Meanwhile, she is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Panga. The sports-drama film sees her in the avatar of a hockey player returning to the sport after many years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.