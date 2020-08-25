Kangana Ranaut Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister for 'Squashing All Rumours' Against Her

Kangana Ranaut has thanked Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti after the latter shared a video of their family lawyer Vikas Singh clarifying that he had no complaints whatsoever with the actress.

Kangana had claimed that Sushant was ostracised by the film industry, which could have been one of the reasons behind his alleged suicide.

Addressing Kangana Ranaut’s opinions on the matter, Vikas Singh recently told Pinkvilla, “She’s trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family’s FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all.”

Now, Sushant's sister Shweta has tweeted a video of their lawyer Vikas Singh’s interview to a TV channel where he clarified his earlier statement on Kangana.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant.”

Responding to Shweta, Kangana said, "Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me."

Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me 🙏 https://t.co/pgasgh589I — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 24, 2020

Singh had later clarified his statement to IANS, too. He said, “Kangana is not Sushant’s friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput’s representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry."