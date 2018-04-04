These Candid Pictures of Kangana Ranaut With Nephew Prithvi Raj are Too Cute to Miss Out!

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in an epic period drama Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, took some time off from her busy schedule for her four months old nephew, Prithvi Raj.Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two enjoying each other's company. In the photographs, Kangana and Prithvi can be seen twinning in denim making for cute photos together.Rangoli welcomed Prithvi last year in November with husband Ajay Chandel.