GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

These Candid Pictures of Kangana Ranaut With Nephew Prithvi Raj are Too Cute to Miss Out!

Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
These Candid Pictures of Kangana Ranaut With Nephew Prithvi Raj are Too Cute to Miss Out!
Image courtesy: Twitter/Rangoli Chandel
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in an epic period drama Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, took some time off from her busy schedule for her four months old nephew, Prithvi Raj.

Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two enjoying each other's company. In the photographs, Kangana and Prithvi can be seen twinning in denim making for cute photos together.







Rangoli welcomed Prithvi last year in November with husband Ajay Chandel.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You