English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Candid Pictures of Kangana Ranaut With Nephew Prithvi Raj are Too Cute to Miss Out!
Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Rangoli Chandel
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in an epic period drama Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, took some time off from her busy schedule for her four months old nephew, Prithvi Raj.
Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two enjoying each other's company. In the photographs, Kangana and Prithvi can be seen twinning in denim making for cute photos together.
Rangoli welcomed Prithvi last year in November with husband Ajay Chandel.
Also Watch
Kangana’s elder sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures of the two enjoying each other's company. In the photographs, Kangana and Prithvi can be seen twinning in denim making for cute photos together.
....... on a sunshine day!!! ♥️♥️😘😘#massikiddie pic.twitter.com/9WuiNR8clH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#massikiddie pic.twitter.com/enCewZGVTi— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
Rangoli welcomed Prithvi last year in November with husband Ajay Chandel.
Also Watch
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- Lipstick Trends That Will Dominate Spring/Summer 2018
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win