Kangana Ranaut Thought She Was 'Worst' Choice for Jayalalithaa Biopic 'Thalaivii'

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film “Thalaivii" releases on September 10 in theatres. Based on the life of the late actor-turned-politician and six-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, the biopic also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. Kangana has already termed “Thalaivii" as the best film of her career. The 34-year-old has now revealed that she initially considered herself as the “worst casting” to play the role of Jayalalithaa and even had a stressful time saying yes to the project.

In a recent interview with Film Companion South, she said, “I thought I was the worst casting choice for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijayendra (writer) sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa’s videos, and I was like what?” Kangana added that she had a different face than Jayalalithaa, saying she was very apprehensive about whether she can pull off the character.

The 34-year-old was also stressed about gaining 20-25 kg for the movie, wondering if she would even look attractive. Kangana said the film’s writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and director A.L. Vijay helped her through the process to overcome her doubts.

The actor also quipped that Jayalalithaa’s fans will burn the theatres if they don’t like her performance. She also mentioned that Vijay, who is a huge personality in the South, too, has so much at stake with this film.

The film has been primarily shot in Tamil, but it will release in Telugu and Hindi as well. Thalaivii was earlier scheduled to release on April 23 this year but the second wave of Covid-19 pushed the film by around five months.

Besides Thalaivii, Kangana is engaged with two more projects. While shooting for spy thriller Dhaakad has concluded, Tejas wherein Kangana plays an Indian Air Force pilot will go on floors in December.

