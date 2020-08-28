Kangana Ranaut to Begin Tejas Shoot in December

After launching a first look poster on Tejas in February earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut has revealed that the movie inspired by the life and times of Indian Air Force pilots will begin filming in December. The movie seemed to have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tejas is producer Ronnie Screwvala's second movie on the armed forces after blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina. With Tejas, the makers are looking to explore the aviation department of the defense forces.

Check out a new character poster featuring Kangana.

FILMING TO BEGIN... #Tejas - starring #KanganaRanaut - will begin filming in Dec 2020... Will be producer #RonnieScrewvala's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara.#Tejas is the story of an Indian Air Force pilot. pic.twitter.com/h24b3sk4wy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2020

Here's the first look poster of Tejas launched earlier this year.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Speaking about the upcoming film, Kangana had earlier said, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

Tejas is currently set for April 2021 release but may get pushed ahead.