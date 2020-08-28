MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut to Begin Tejas Shoot in December

'Tejas' poster feat Kangana Ranaut

'Tejas' poster feat Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot in 'Tejas', which begins shoot in December later this year.

After launching a first look poster on Tejas in February earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut has revealed that the movie inspired by the life and times of Indian Air Force pilots will begin filming in December. The movie seemed to have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tejas is producer Ronnie Screwvala's second movie on the armed forces after blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina. With Tejas, the makers are looking to explore the aviation department of the defense forces.

Check out a new character poster featuring Kangana.

Here's the first look poster of Tejas launched earlier this year.

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Speaking about the upcoming film, Kangana had earlier said, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

Tejas is currently set for April 2021 release but may get pushed ahead.

Next Story
Loading