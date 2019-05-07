Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26

Kangana Ranaut's 'Mental Hai Kya' is now slated to release on the same day as Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
Kangana Ranaut's 'Mental Hai Kya' is now slated to release on the same day as Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'.
Loading...
After an extremely ugly spat on a personal level, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are all set for a clash in the professional sphere. Their upcoming films Mental Hai Kya and Super 30, respectively, are set to release on the same day.

Earlier, Hrithik's Super 30 was supposed to hit the theatres on January 26 this year, the same day as Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. But later, Super 30 was pushed to July 26.

But it seems the clash wasn't averted after all, now that Mental Hai Kya's release date has been pushed from July 21 to 26. The Kangana and Rajkummar Rao film was initially supposed to release in March, but the Ekta Kapoor production was then pushed to June 21 as some of the patchwork was still left, reported DNA. Now, the release date has been postponed once again. The film has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Hrithik is playing mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. The first look posters of both the films have piqued the interest of cinegoers, and it will be interesting to see the two movies battle it out at the box office.

Kangana and Hrithik's very public fight began in 2016, when Kangana spoke about her 'silly exes' in an interview. Hrithik had tweeted in response, which sparked off a series of ugly exchanges between the stars in the media. Kangana accused Hrithik of dating her behind his wife Sussanne's back, but the actor vehemently denied the allegations, saying he never associated with her outside of the professional sphere.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram