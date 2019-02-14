English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut to Direct Her Own Biopic, Says 'It's Not a Propaganda Film'
After giving an impressive performance in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct her own biopic.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
After making an impressive directorial debut with her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has already revealed details about her sophomore project as filmmaker.
The actress will next be helming her own biopic, which will also be written by Manikarnika writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.
"Yes, it is true, my own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I'm emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am," Kangana told Mumbai Mirror.
"But we will not be taking any names. The idea is to project me and my life with all its highs and lows. In the end, it is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood with any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and went on to carve a niche for herself against all odds, with some memorable films like Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Fashion, Queen and more recently Manikarnika, bagging three National Awards along the way," Kangana added.
Meanwhile, inching closer to the 100 cr club, Manikarnika has collected over Rs 95 crore at the box office in 24 days. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.
