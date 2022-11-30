Kangana Ranaut To Get Into The Skin Of Chandramukhi, Confirms Her Role In Sequel

In 2005, the Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi released and became a huge blockbuster. The action-horror film, apart from Rajinikanth’s swag, boasted of an absolutely splendid performance from Tamil actress Jyothika, who played a woman with multiple personality disorder. Her terrifying performance as the titular Chandramukhi sent a chill down the spines of many. Three years later, the movie was remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa where Vidya Balan gave us an equally terrific performance. Now latest reports suggest that Kangana Ranaut is all set to get into the skin of Chandramukhi.

Talks of a sequel to Chandramukhi had been doing the rounds for almost a decade, and now it has finally been announced officially. Raghava Lawrence, who has a lot of expertise in the genre with his horror Kanchana series, will be playing the lead role. Kangana will reportedly be playing the female lead. This will mark the actress’ second Tamil collaboration, after the bilingual Thalaivi, where she played former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

P Vasu, the director of the first instalment of Chandramukhi, will return to helm the sequel which also brings back actor-comedian Vadivelu in a key role. Kangana confirmed her inclusion in the film through her Instagram stories, where she said she was excited to work with director P Vasu.

Reportedly, Kangana will be playing a renowned dancer in the king’s court, who’s known for her dancing skills and breath-taking beauty. From the sound of it, she is playing a character on similar lines to what Jyothika had played in the original. But whether Chandramukhi 2 will take inspiration from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, be a standalone film or take the story of Chandramukhi forward — is not known yet.

As per sources, Kangana will start shooting the first schedule of the film in the first week of December. Then the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will start in January.

